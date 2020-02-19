Police called in after students admitted to hospital for taking sleeping pills

Three students have been hospitalized after swallowing sleeping pills.

In a statement, the education ministry said that the students, who attend the Rabat Secondary School in Gozo, were taken to hospital after they had stated that they had taken the pills.

The students’ parents were immediately notified and assisted a medical team at the hospital.

The ministry said that one of the students has already been released from hospital, while the two others are being kept for observation.

A police investigation has been launched.