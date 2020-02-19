menu

Police called in after students admitted to hospital for taking sleeping pills

Gozo secondary school students said they took sleeping pills, police called in for investigation

karl_azzopardi
19 February 2020, 4:24pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Three students have been hospitalized after swallowing sleeping pills.

In a statement, the education ministry said that the students, who attend the Rabat Secondary School in Gozo, were taken to hospital after they had stated that they had taken the pills.

The students’ parents were immediately notified and assisted a medical team at the hospital.

The ministry said that one of the students has already been released from hospital, while the two others are being kept for observation.

A police investigation has been launched.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
