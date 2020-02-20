Steward Health Care files development application for St Luke’s Hospital

Steward Health Care have submitted an application to redevelop the St Luke’s Hospital campus, while continuing to make progress on its application for the Gozo General Hospital, the company said.

Steward said that the company has worked hand in hand with health ministry officials, whose active and supervisory role ensured that clinical standards are adhered to.

“Regular dialogue with Planning Authority leadership and staff guided our progress, together with input from the Environment and Resources Authority, Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and Transport Malta, each of which provided thoughtful feedback that informed the planning direction,” the statement read.

Steward said that a detailed analysis of the site and building conditions was carried out, with a review of the clinical service opportunities, in an effort to ensure “the best possible patient care”.

The statement said that the redevelopment will be centred around the “full revival” of the hospital building, while increasing quality and accessibility to open spaces and gardens around the area.

The project also looks to better enhance community cohesion by integrating the main entrance and the St Luke's Square with better on-site parking and improved safety to the public school’s access.

“Steward Malta welcomes the conversation as all stakeholders work together to transform the delivery of health care at St Luke’s Hospital Campus,” the company said.

Steward President Nadine Delicata said the application submission marks a year of careful planning and collaboration.

“We wanted to carefully look at the space and design a modern-day hospital which allows us to provide the best clinical care possible, yet which leaves the historical integrity of the facility untouched,” she said.

The statement also explained how the company’s endeavours at the Gozo General Hospital have made “considerable progress”.

“A complete renovation of the existing Gozo General Hospital building will transform it into a vibrant ambulatory centre and complement the new acute care hospital,” Delicata said.

Key clinical objectives for the Gozo hospital include expanding bed provision, establishing the site as a disaster centre, incorporating teaching technologies and the establishment of a helipad to establish on-site emergency transfer.

“The response to the Planning Authority screening letter will facilitate additional dialogue among project stakeholders as the application advances through the regulatory planning approval process and takes us one step closer to establishing the highest quality care facilities in Malta and Gozo,” the statement concluded.