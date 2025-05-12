Government announces appointment of three new Permanent Secretaries

Three public officers have been appointed as Permanent Secretaries, government announced on Monday afternoon.

Renzo Degabriele, Mario Borg, and Ronald Mizzi have been appointed to three different ministries.

Renzo Degabriele has been appointed Permanent Secretary within the Ministry for Health and Active Ageing.

Degabriele has 30 years of experience in the Public Service and is a qualified medical doctor. In 2011, he served as Assistant Director in the Primary Health Department, and in 2019, he was appointed Chief Executive of Active Ageing and Community Health.

Under his leadership, several new services were introduced, such as Telecare on the Move and Silver T, and a number of centres for the elderly were renovated and opened, government said.

Mario Borg has been appointed Permanent Secretary within the Ministry for Gozo and Planning. Borg began his career in the Public Service in 1994. In 2004, he joined the Economic Policy Department within the Ministry for Finance.

In 2015, he was appointed Director of Economic Statistics at the NSO, and in 2020, he was appointed CEO of the Gozo Regional Development Authority.

As reported by MaltaToday earlier today, Ronald Mizzi has been appointed Permanent Secretary within the Office of the Prime Minister (Malta Vision 2050, Implementation and Coordination).

He previously served as Permanent Secretary between 2014 and 2022 (Ministry for Tourism) and between 2022 and 2024 (Ministry for the Economy, Enterprise and Strategic Projects).

Mizzi resigned from his post after he was indicted in connection to the Vitals hospital scandal in July 2024. Proceedings against him in court are still ongoing.

“The Public Service would like to thank and congratulate Ms Christine Schembri and Mr John Borg, who, after reaching retirement age, will be stepping down from the post of Permanent Secretary. This follows years of service and various contributions in different positions within the Public Service,” government said in a statement.