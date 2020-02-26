Coronavirus: No school for two weeks for kids and teachers who travelled to Italy and Asia

Schoolchildren who have been on holiday to countries hit by the coronavirus COVID-19 during the mid-term holidays, will not be allowed into school for 15 days.

A circular issued by the Maltese education and health ministries has instructed staff and students who have visited China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Iran, and northern Italy, to stay at home for 14 days.

“If they develop symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath, they need to phone the Disease Prevention and Control Unit (IDCU) within the Superintendence of Public Health… and the unit will guide them accordingly,” the ministries said.

Infoline: Ministry for Health – telephone 21324086

“It is also being advised that individuals who need help or clarification should phone their family doctor (GP). In addition, it is being instructed that the general public should not to go to Health centres or Casualty or visit their private GP but they should call their GP if they notice any symptoms mentioned above,” the ministries said.

Employees that travelled to these countries are also being requested to advise their line manager regarding the need to stay at home according the stipulated days mentioned.

“Employees will be considered as excused on presentaton of travel evidence when the individual returns back to work. It is also recommended that travellers should avoid non-essential travel to the above countries which are countries with presumed ongoing transmission of COVID-19 based on scientific evidence available provided by ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control).”

The education ministry will keep schools and educational institutions adjourned with directions given from time to time by the health ministry.