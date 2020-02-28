When the Spanish Flu hit Malta: people avoiding quarantine, and the boy scouts ‘draft’

A century ago, a pandemic wiped out 5% of the world’s population.

Warnings to avoid spitting on the floor and allowing sunlight into one’s house were today’s equivalent of getting vaccinated and washing one’s hands.

And so was Malta not safe from the Spanish flu, but a widespread awareness campaign and rigorous quarantine ensured the island suffered the smallest number of casualties.

The pandemic reached Malta with the first definite case reported in May of 1918. 16,000 cases were reported over a twelve-month period, but the influenza probably effected some 50,000 persons. The death toll reached one thousand, one in ten of which were recorded in Gozo.

19 September 1918, The Spanish Flu hits Malta

The urban areas were the most affected, chiefly Valletta, Floriana, Hamrun, Cospicua, Vittoriosa, Senglea, but also Zejtun.

28 September 1918, Regulations to prevent the spread of the Spanish Flu

The Governor orders every cinema and place of entertainment to keep all premises clean and thoroughly ventilated; not to exceed maximum capacity to prevent overcrowding; to have the place disinfected at least once daily; that all schools be kept clean and ventilated; and that the Superintendent for Public Health be given powers to close down any such premises that is not kept clean.

8 October 1918, Scouts drafted as ‘police officers’

The Commissioner of Police seeks the authorisation to engage boy scouts to perform the duties of orderlies since many policemen were ill with the Spanish Flu.

4 October 1918, People avoiding quarantine

In a letter to the Governor, Councillor Antonio Dalli speaks of persons who were not approaching their doctor out of fear of ending in quarantine at the Lazzaretto hospitals, even though they had contracted the Spanish flu, something that was spreading the disease.