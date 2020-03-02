Tragedy shows how construction reform was ‘absolute failure’, Graffitti says

The reform in construction practices enacted last year is an “absolute failure”, Graffitti said in the wake of another building collapse.

The activist group said the reforms piloted by Transport Minister Ian Borg and government consultant Robert Musumeci introduced “cosmetic changes that helped no one”.

The reforms in demolition and excavation practices were introduced last year after three incidents that involved collapsed buildings adjacent to construction sites.

Today’s tragic incident is the first major one since the new rules were introduced. A woman got trapped under the debris and rescuers were still searching for her on Monday evening.

Graffitti had led a protest outside the headquarters of the Malta Developers Association last year that was attended by scores of residents in the wake of incidents that left families homeless.

In a pointed Facebook post this afternoon, Graffitti said the construction industry had scored another goal “in its battle against the peace of mind of citizens and the quality of life of all”.

It said laws worked against ordinary people.

“The truth is that the absolute power enjoyed by developers is what prevents the necessary reforms in this sector,” Graffitti said.