[WATCH] Update 3 | Woman believed trapped in Santa Venera building collapse

A building in Santa Venera has collapsed and rescue officers are searching for a woman who may still be trapped under the rubble.

One person was rescued from the debris. The two-storey house in Joseph Abela Scolaro Street collapsed just before 2:30pm on Monday.

The house is situated next to a construction site. Members of the Civil Protection Department are using sniffer dogs and a drone to try and locate the woman.

Photos of the collapse show that the side of the building abutting onto the construction site gave way, pulling down the internal ceiling and roof. A man who lives in the house told police that his wife was at home.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has arrived on site.

The police have urged motorists not to use Cannon Road and nearby streets and instead use St Joseph High Road.

This is a developing story.

The adjacent construction site

A permit for the construction site adjacent to the collapsed building was issued in January.

The works included the excavation and development of an extensive site over an area of 1,326sq.m.

The site consists of a series of dilapidated stores at ground level behind a large garden. The garden abuts onto Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro corner with Triq San Gejtanu.

The six-storey development consists of four shops and overlying apartments and included two basement garages for 59 cars.

The Building Regulation Office issued a clearance for the development on 31 January following the presentation of a method statement by the developer.

The development was proposed by Malcolm Mallia's MCZMC Developers Ltd and the architect responsible for the project is Roderick Camilleri.

A story of destruction

This disaster is the fourth major building collapse in less than a year. Three incidents in succession last year had prompted the government to order a moratorium until new regulations on demolition and excavation works were introduced.

The first major incident occurred on 25 April 2019 when a three-storey block collapsed adjacent to a construction site in Telgħa ta' Gwardamanġa. No one was injured in the incident but a family just managed to exit the building.

On 8 June, a four-storey building collapsed in Main Street, Mellieħa. An elderly woman was pulled out of the rubble and rushed to the hospital. No one else was hurt in the accident.

On 13 June, the common wall shared between a house and a construction site was torn down on St Luke’s Road in Gwardamanġa, leaving a family homeless. No one was injured.

Reporting by Kurt Sansone, Laura Calleja and James Debono