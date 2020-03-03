Updated | Police arrests over Santa Venera building collapse now total six

Six persons have been held under arrest in connection with the Santa Venera collapse that killed 54-year-old Miriam Pace.

The building collapsed yesterday on Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro at 2:15pm. Pace was found later in the night by CPD rescuers at 10pm.

On Tuesday morning, four men were arrested: the neighbouring project’s site technical officer, the project architect and two employees.

They were taken in for questioning at the Hamrun police station.

On Tuesday afternoon, the police said that two contractors, hired by the developer in charge of the project were also arrested over the incident.

The project was given a planning permit on 31 January, which was also accompanied by clearance from the Building Regulations Office to start excavation works.

The development is the responsibility of MCZMC Developers Ltd run by Malcolm Mallia. MaltaToday yesterday revealed that the project architect, Roderick Camilleri, who drew up the method statement for the excavation works, is also a shareholder in the company behind the development.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has urged the police to take all necessary action and act swiftly