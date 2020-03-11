[WATCH] Coronavirus: Doctors on the frontline dealing with the public's concerns

Doctors on the frontline

As fears surrounding coronavirus continue to mount, doctors manning a recently introduced helpline have been inundated with calls.

MaltaToday visited the call centre at the premises of the Public Health Superintendent in Gwardamanga, where doctors were dealing with people's concerns.

The 111 helpline was set up by the health authorities to prevent people from visiting clinics and emergency departments.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said the helpline is receiving more than 2,000 calls every day, with inquiries spiking when a new case is confirmed.

The helpline is being managed by a team of specialised doctors who listen to any queries made by callers, and are on an alternating 24-hour shift.

According to Gauci, doctors carry out a survey and if people match the criteria set out by health authorities in identifying Covid-19, they are sent for a swabbing test at the new centre set up in Luqa.

The centre is a dedicated building on the outskirts of the Luqa industrial estate in Hal Farrug.

People visiting the centre will be asked to sanitise their hands before entering the building and asked to wear a mask. The person is then directed to a cubicle where a health professional takes a swab from the nose.

The individual is then asked to go home and wait to be contacted with the results of their tests.

Despite the specialised services being offered by the government, people have lamented long waiting times when calling the Covid-19 helpline, taking to social media to vent their frustration.

“Doctors are receiving thousands of calls every day, so I think it’s unfair to criticise these people, because they are doing their very best,” a health ministry official said.

To date, six cases have been confirmed in Malta, with all transmissions taking place in Italy.

The patients have been quarantined, with the health ministry stating that all are in good health.