Coronavirus: Teachers’ union requests meeting with Prime Minister, urges closing of schools

The Malta Union of Teachers has requested an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss the possible closing of schools.

The union said on Wednesday that recent measures to limit the spread of coronavirus taken by the government were having their effect on schools. However, it said that a lack of action by school authorities were leading to an unsustainable situation of panic, with student attendance rates as low as 40% being reported.

“The MUT feels an immediate and urgent discussion has to start, which will lead to the closing of schools for an established period,” the union said.

“The MUT is making this request with a great sense of responsibility, and with an awareness of all the implications which it brings with it,” it said, adding that all necessary discussions had to take place to avoid the Maltese people facing consequences as a result of Covid-19.

The union’s statement comes as Abela said during a press conference in Castille this afternoon that closing schools and universities was not being excluded, and that the government would act in this regard if it received such instructions from the public health authorities.