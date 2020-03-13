Coronavirus: Air Malta has repatriation flights from France, Germany and Switzerland on Saturday

Three repatriation flights have been announced for Saturday by Air Malta to bring home Maltese nationals and residents following the ban on travel between Malta, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, France and Spain.

In a statement, the airline said that the flights were scheduled to be operated by Air Malta on Saturday 14 March. The travel ban was put into place to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Flights from the affected countries have been suspended until further notice.

Repatriation flights set for 14 March:

Paris Charles de Gaulle

KM7478 Dep MLA 06:15 Arr CDG 0910

KM7479 Dep CDG 10:20 Arr MLA 1305

Zurich

KM7490 Dep MLA 14:25 Arr ZRH 1650

KM7491 Dep ZRH 17:40 Arr MLA 2000

Frankfurt

KM7328 Dep MLA 16:25 Arr FRA 1910

KM7329 Dep FRA 20:10 Arr MLA 2240

“I thank all of Air Malta’s staff dedication and commitment at such delicate times. It is at times like these when one sees the importance of having a national airline,” Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said.

Maltese Nationals and residents affected from this travel ban and who are currently outside Malta need to contact this number: +356 22042200 or by email on [email protected] If directed to do so, customers need to call Air Malta on +356 21691909 to confirm their travel arrangements.

The airline said that is constantly in touch with various authorities and is closely monitoring the evolving situation. It will announce any changes as the need arises.

Customers can keep in touch with Air Malta through the airline's website www.airmalta.com as well as through social media channels such as www.facebook.com/AirMalta/.