Former Water Services CEO Richard Bilocca appointed Wasteserv CEO

Richard Bilocca has been appointed designate CEO at Wasteserv after almost three years at the head of the country’s water company

david_hudson
13 March 2020, 5:46pm
by David Hudson
Richard Bilocca (left) at Ta' Kandja Water Galleries (File Photo)
Richard Bilocca will be heading the country’s waste agency after two-and-a-half years at the helm of the Water Services Corporation.

Bilocca was appointed designate CEO at Wasteserv and will formally start on 16 March, the waste agency said in a statement on Friday.

“Wasteserv Malta extends its gratitude to the outgoing CEO Tonio Montebello for his work throughout the years,” the company said.

Bilocca served at the WSC since October 2017.

Under his tenure, the WSC embarked on several major investments, including a reverse osmosis plant in Gozo, a reduction in energy costs of almost 8%, performance growth of 190%, an aggressive campaign to cut water losses and theft, and ongoing investment to improve water quality.

Bilocca holds a Master’s in Sciences and worked at the Icelandic Institute of Sustainable Development and for seven years at the Permanent Representation of Malta to the EU. 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
