[WATCH] Coronavirus: Malta adjusting to a new reality

As the government continues to impose new measures and restrictions, MaltaToday went to find out how the country has changed since the first Covid-19 cases sprung up on the island

karl_azzopardi
13 March 2020, 7:31pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Closed schools, people staying indoors, flights stopped and police enforcing mandatory quarantine: Malta has woken up to a new world
Malta adjusting to a new reality amid coronavirus impact

The Covid-19 virus is on the rise, with the government imposing drastic measures such as the closure of schools and flights to limit the spread.

As concerned citizens flood supermarkets and take to social media to vent their frustration and fears, Malta is experiencing a new reality.

People we spoke to said that while news of the virus worries them, calm must be restored.

Others called on people to abide by the measures dictated by the health authorities to reduce contagion.

On Friday morning health authorities confirmed three new cases, bringing up the total to 12.

Prime Minister Robert Abela also declared that all travellers entering the country will be subject to 14 days of mandatory quarantine.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
