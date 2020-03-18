‘This is not the time for private lessons’, says Commissioner for Education

The Commissioner for Education has instructed parents not to send their children to private lessons in the wake of school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maltese schools are all currently closed until 17 April at least, as a measure to slow the spread of the pandemic.

Private lessons are typically held inside private residences or converted garages and would defeat the purpose of school closures, especially as the number of attendees can be large.

“This is not the time for private lessons,” said the Commissioner in a press release issued on Wednesday morning.

The Commissioner also called on those offering private lessons to desist immediately “because it is extremely dangerous and poses grave problems to the healthcare system.”