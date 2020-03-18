menu

Coronavirus: Written Matsec exams still on for the time being

Matsec says that exams scheduled to start on 23 April are still happening but it will continue monitoring the Covid-19 situation

maltatoday
18 March 2020, 3:13pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Written exams are still going ahead until further notice, Matsec said
Written exams scheduled to start on 23 April will still go ahead for the time being, the Matsec examinations board said.

It added that the board will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation by communicating with the health authorities.

Orals were cancelled when government announced the closure of all schools.

The Matsec board said it will be suspending the controlled assessment for Unit III of the SEC Vocational Subjects.

“Further directions about this assessment will be given when schools reopen,” it added.

