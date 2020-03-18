Coronavirus: Written Matsec exams still on for the time being

Written exams scheduled to start on 23 April will still go ahead for the time being, the Matsec examinations board said.

It added that the board will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation by communicating with the health authorities.

Orals were cancelled when government announced the closure of all schools.

The Matsec board said it will be suspending the controlled assessment for Unit III of the SEC Vocational Subjects.

“Further directions about this assessment will be given when schools reopen,” it added.