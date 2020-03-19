Man fined €9,000 for breaching mandatory quarantine five times

A man of French nationality was fined €9,000 for breaching the mandatory quarantine five times since the measures were introduced.

Police carrying out spot checks did not find him inside his designated residence while he was ordered to stay indoors in five separate inspections.

He was caught three times when the fine was still at €1,000 and another two times when the fine for breaching the 14-day mandatory quarantine was raised to €3,000.

Anyone travelling from abroad, irrespective of the country they're flying from, is to subject themselves to 14 days of mandatory quarantine. Anyone caught in breach of this directive will be fined €3,000 for every day one is in breach up to a total of €42,000.

A total of 11 fines have been issued by the authorities with regard to this directive.

Other people who breached the quarantine rule are a Maltese person, two Indian individuals and an Italian. They were each fined €3,000.

A total of 1,021 spot checks have been carried out by police so far.