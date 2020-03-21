[WATCH] Government measures half-baked, opposition leader says

Intervistat fuq NET FM Posted by Adrian Delia on Saturday, 21 March 2020

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has criticized the government for doing “the bare minimum” in a time of crisis.

Adrian Delia was interviewed on party radio station NET FM, and was questioned on the ongoing developments surrounding Covid-19.

The opposition leader said that while the government prided itself on achieving a surplus, when it comes to a time of need, he is turning to everyone to shoulder the weight of what is going on.

“We have an incompetent government that is ignoring its workers, and showing that it doesn’t know how the country’s socio-economic model works,” he says.

Delia said that while international governments are forking out 70% of wage salaries for their country’s workers, Malta is not even paying for 50%.

He criticized the government’s 1.8 billion rescue package, stating that €900 million will be guarantees for loans that business will not be taking.

A further €700 million will be tac deferrals that will be paid later on.

“Businesses need a direct liquidation injection, and the government is not providing this,” he said.

Delia said that all unions, associations and institutions have called the government’s measures as being “half-baked”, and insisted that the government uses all available resources.

“All the government is doing is pitting employers against their employees, and this will result in a lot of people losing their job,” he said.

The opposition leader also called out the government for hijacking the national broadcaster, insisting that on prime time shows, only its officials are being given a chance to voice their statements.

“This happened yesterday with the education minister and the economy minister, and happened last week with the Prime Minister,” he said.

He also said that during commercials, “propaganda messaging” is then broadcast.

“We should be debating the issue, and yet the government is leaving no room for that debate to happen,” he said.