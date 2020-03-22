Coronavirus: Economy Minister warms up to more state intervention

Silvio Schembri has indicated that the government is open to offering more help to businesses struggling under the burden of Covid-19’s economic effects.

The Economy Minister said on Facebook on Sunday that the government was listening to employers and workers and wanted to continue to help “with all means necessary.”

“As a government, we need to be less conservative and help as much as is needed. We can help more,” he said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Robert Abela also hinted that the government would soon be announcing additional measures to help the economy and businesses.

On Wednesday, the government launched a €1.8 billion financial aid package which was mostly panned by social partners and the Opposition for not being strong enough to prevent businesses from failing and jobs from being lost.