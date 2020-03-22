menu

Coronavirus: Economy Minister warms up to more state intervention

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri indicates government will provide more assistance to businesses in light of Covid-19’s impact, ‘We can help more’

massimo_costa
22 March 2020, 4:07pm
by Massimo Costa
Economy Minister Silvio Schembri
Silvio Schembri has indicated that the government is open to offering more help to businesses struggling under the burden of Covid-19’s economic effects.

The Economy Minister said on Facebook on Sunday that the government was listening to employers and workers and wanted to continue to help “with all means necessary.”

“As a government, we need to be less conservative and help as much as is needed. We can help more,” he said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Robert Abela also hinted that the government would soon be announcing additional measures to help the economy and businesses.

On Wednesday, the government launched a €1.8 billion financial aid package which was mostly panned by social partners and the Opposition for not being strong enough to prevent businesses from failing and jobs from being lost.

