BirdLife calls for more responsibility as hunters and trappers seize the moment to defy closed season

BirdLife Malta has called for more responsibility to be shown when addressing 'rampant illegal hunting and trapping'

matthew_agius
23 March 2020, 1:41pm
by Matthew Agius
BirdLife Malta said it will continue to monitor the situation in the countryside around Malta and Gozo
BirdLife Malta has called for more responsibility to be shown as it expressed anger at what it described as “rampant illegal hunting and trapping” by hunters and trappers who are taking advantage of the coronavirus outbreak to break the law in the closed season.

The bird conservation group said it came across several incidents of illegal hunting and trapping on a daily basis.  

“Every piece of evidence is being handed over to the police from the Administrative Law Enforcement (ALE) unit, or district police. Whilst there are cases where police will be taking action, there are many others where this is not possible. 

“Whilst BirdLife Malta is understanding that in the present circumstances this year’s spring hunting season will not be opened, it is a pity that several birds migrating to Europe to breed are being killed or caught in Malta.” 

BirdLife Malta said it will continue to monitor the situation in the countryside around Malta and Gozo 

It called for more responsibility to be shown “in this delicate time when the country’s resources are being shifted to manage the coronavirus pandemic, with very little available for wildlife crime enforcement.” 

“BirdLife Malta would like to take the opportunity to thank and augur the best to all those working to address the current situation, including the government, the health authorities, the army and police personnel, in particular the ALE section. It is hoped that we will soon put this crisis behind us,” BirdLife said.

