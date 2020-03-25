Community support platform for local residents, businesses, launched

The Local Councils’ Association has launched an online support platform to help residents, organisations and the business community keep in contact with each other.

In light of the current outbreak of COVID-19, the Local Councils’ Association in partnership with all Local Councils in Malta and Gozo has launched YouSafe – a community support platform, to help residents, organisations and the business community keep in contact with each other.



This online platform consists of 68 Facebook Groups managed and moderated by the respective Local Council team. “YouSafe has enabled 230 Local Council members to work from the safety of their homes while keeping close contact with their respective community,” the Local Councils’ Association said in a statement.

The platform is also intended to serve as an online public space for dialogue between the local business community, NGOs, civil society networks and individuals on how particular issues, initiatives, ideas and solutions can implemented for the good of the community.

During the last four days of testing, 30,000 members joined their respective local community Groups, the association said.

Mario Fava, President of the Malta Local Councils’ Association, said: “The positive feedback we have received so far, from individuals and the business community, has been overwhelming. Beyond this current crisis, we are hoping that this platform will pave the way for a new improved means of communication and interaction between the Local Council and the community.”

The association encouraged residents, institutions, organisations, NGOs, civil society networks and businesses to visit YouSafe’s website on https://www.facebook.com/YouSafeMalta/ and join their Group according to their respective locality.















