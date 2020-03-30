Coronavirus: Church school sixth forms in talks with authorities over admission criteria

Church school sixth forms, De La Salle College and St Aloysius College, will published revised admission criteria after talks with the educational authorities are concluded.

The Secretariat for Catholic Education within the Maltese Curia has asked concerned students and parents to give the schools the “space and time” to conclude ongoing discussions with the Matsec board and the education authorities.

MaltaToday understands that the two sixth forms were inundated with queries after the Education Minister announced the cancellation of the April-May O-level sessions in light of the coronavirus emergency.

Students will be graded by the Matsec board according to predictive assessment based on mock exam results, however the examinations centre will only be issuing two certificates – level 2 (encompassing grades 6 and 7) or level 3 (grades 1 to 5).

O-level exams will be held in September for those students who want to improve on their grading, or those who did not take their mocks.

The Curia said that in the present unprecedented circumstances, De La Salle College and St Aloysius College Sixth Forms are maintaining ongoing discussion.

“Once these discussions are concluded, revised admission criteria for entry into both sixth for the academic year starting September 2020, will be determined and published by the respective colleges. The general public is kindly asked to allow these educational institutions the space and time required to validly and justly respond to the current context in the best interest of all,” the statement read.

Similar talks are being held by independent schools.