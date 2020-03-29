Private schools in talks with government over revised admission criteria

The Independent Schools Association informed its members that it was in talks with the national education authorities to establish revised admission criteria for the next academic year in light of the shutdown of school operations due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Education Minister, Owen Bonnici, held a press conference on Saturday where he said that schools will remain closed until the end of June.

He added that next month’s SEC examinations will not be held. Students due to sit for their Ordinary level exams will instead be assessed by the MATSEC board based on their mock exam results.

The board will use predictive grades.

“Sixth Forms within the independent sector and the church sector will establish revised admission criteria for entry into their respective institutions for the academic year starting September 2020 in due course,” the ISA wrote in a letter to parents.

The association said that it wanted to assure them that the students’ best interests were being kept in mind.

“We are not yet able to fully answer your many queries on this matter, therefore we ask for your kind understanding as we continue to engage with the educational authorities.”

The ISA said that it remains in close communication with the authorities and that it fully understands the importance of SEC exams on students.

San Anton School, St Michael School and St Michael Foundation, Chiswick House School and St Martin’s College, San Andrea School, St Catherine’s High School, and St Edward’s College all form part of the ISA.