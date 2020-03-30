[WATCH] Coronavirus: Help worst-affected businesses, including media, PN MP urges government

The Nationalist Party has called for the implementation of more measures to reduce the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on households and those businesses most affected by the efforts put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

PN MP and shadow economy minister Claudio Grech, speaking during a press conference on Monday, told reporters that the measures announced by the government last week were positive, but the subsequent backtracking and divergent interpretations caused confusion and anxiety.

“We ask that when a measure is introduced, it stays in force," he said.

Grech made several proposals in the context of households which were living hand-to-mouth, saying that it was important that they were introduced without delay.

The first of these was a call for a clearer definition of who is materially affected by the crisis.

“The government was selective... We believe the definition was incorrect and didn’t include all of those affected. Employees who benefit from the €800 should be those impacted most. Those enterprises or self-employed whose cash flow went down by over 50% due to covid 19 are to be categorised as materially affected and receive maximum aid.”

This would include the media, he said.

The list under Annex A, who receive the maximum of state aid should be extended to all materially affected employees, Grech said. “This is the measure that is most just and can most save our economy. Because they aren’t being given this assistance, people can’t help but go to work. They have no other choice.”

The second suggestion was to reduce household utility bills by 50% from 9 March 2020.

People ordered to stay at home will consume much more and could enter higher consumption bands simply by obeying orders to stay home, Grech said.

Government should put aside every excuse and now that the oil prices are low reduce utilities tariffs. Prof. Scicluna’s excuses were not acceptable, he highlighted.

"Now that the government had chosen to sell a third of Enemalta and most of Delimara power station to a Chinese company, it could not come to us saying that it had created a problem and we must now pay for it."

Thirdly, the PN was suggesting government support Church, private schools and extracurricular service providers, Grech said. “We cannot afford to lose these institutions as a country. We cannot have schools closing down.”

"As a political party we are opposed to price controls, something we had abolished in the past. We need education into how abusive prices on essential goods are not acceptable."

Also addressing the press conference, PN MP Ivan Bartolo proposed that landlords give a six month moratorium on rent and extension of contracts. Bartolo also mooted a programme for NGOs to provide support to the elderly and vulnerable.

Malta must be ready for post covid landscape, MP Karl Gouder told the press conference. Gouder proposed that the government enters into an agreement with commercial banks for a six-month moratorium on home loan and buy to let loan repayments.

He also proposed a one time technology grant to the elderly to get them connected to the internet and reduce solitude.

The PN’s final proposal was a campaign to avoid abuse in pricing of essential items. If this is not effective, the government should consider more restrictive measures, it said.