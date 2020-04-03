Gozo Channel workers lament preferential treatment for Nikolaos employees

Government has breached a verbal agreement not to afford preferential treatment to the crew of Nikolaos when reducing working hours, the UHM Voice of the Workers has said.

The issue arose after Maltese workers operating the original three Gozo Channel ferries were told to take leave because the company was going to operate a reduced schedule.

However, the reduced hours were not applicable to the foreign crew of the fourth ferry, MV Nikolaos, which was leased last summer with crew.

UHM CEO Josef Vella told MaltaToday that talks were underway on the matter but government had backtracked on a verbal agreement with the company issuing the coming week’s shift roster with reduced hours for Maltese workers.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Maltese Gozo Channel workers have seen their shifts being shortened, to cater for for less traffic and lower revenue due to government restrictions on travel between the islands.

The reduced schedule means that the remaining hours are being paid out of the accumulated leave hours workers had collected.

Gozo Channel employees who spoke to MaltaToday said that shifts for workers aboard the Greek ship have remained the same, with no reduction in operating hours.

Vella said that while the union knew that the situation is a precarious one, and that sacrifices must be made, it felt such sacrifices should be shared evenly.

“The ship was brought in to help with the workload, and so we can’t expect that in times like these, foreigners are prioritised over Maltese workers,” he said.

Vella said that the union fears that the contract surrounding the Greek ship would be defective, “like that of Steward Health Care”, which would not bode well for Maltese Gozo Channel workers.

“This is not a time for industrial action, but this is not a time for local workers to be put on the back burner,” Vella said.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri confirmed ongoing discussions, and stated that some workers have over three years of leave hours still to be taken.

“Everyone must understand that we all have a role to play in the circumstance we find ourselves in,” Camilleri said.

He also promised that no Gozo Channel employee will be losing their job.