Opposition calls for a public inquiry into death of Miriam Pace

The Opposition is calling for a public inquiry into the death of Miriam Pace, the 54-year-old woman who died when her Hamrun home collapsed on her in March.

“The Nationalist Party has tabled a motion so that Prime Minister Robert Abela launches a public inquiry that in two months’ time must report whether the relevant institutions performed what was expected of them to protect the lives and interests of third persons,” the Opposition said in a statement on Monday.

Pace was pronounced dead on site after a long search took place after the collapse, an event that was likely triggered by an adjacent construction site and which led to the arrest of several people involved in the incident.

The PN said that the public inquiry should establish whether the institutions responsible consisted of qualified and competent individuals and whether it was well-resourced to deal with enforcement.

“The Opposition is tabling this motion after more than a month has passed since the death of Miriam Pace and after several calls for a public inquiry,” the PN said.

PN MP Claudio Grech took to Facebook to say that the government had simply appointed a technical committee to look at the current regulations but which did not have the authority to see whether these were followed.

“We will not permit the current crisis to make us forget what has happened as if it hasn’t happened. We have the duty to see that justice is done with Miriam Pace and her family. The criminal responsibility is established by the court but the shortcomings of the authorities must be studied by a public inquiry,” Grech said.

He added that he hoped such a motion would find approval from the government.