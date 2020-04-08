From men’s suits to face masks, Bortex shifts production to support Covid-19 fight

Maltese clothes manufacturer Bortex is shifting its production lines to start producing face masks and medical scrubs to support the coronavirus fight.

The company said that its production lines in Malta will be making up to 30,000 face masks and medical scrubs to be used by hospitals and clinics.

The company’s manufacturing plant in Tunisia remains shut until a curfew there is lifted.

All Bortex and Gagliardi stores in Malta and overseas will also remain closed pending further instructions from the respective health authorities.

Bortex CEO Peter Borg said the Maltese production facility will focus exclusively on the production of face masks and medical scrubs to support the Maltese healthcare authorities and supply private organisations with their needs.

Borg said that the local production capacity is expected to reach anywhere between 20,000 and 30,000 pieces per month.

Bortex is Malta’s longest established name in formal men’s tailoring. Set up in 1964 by Sunny Borg it supplies the best names on the European high street with private label product and has its own Gagliardi range.

But now, with the economic impact of Covid-19 hurting companies worldwide, the clothes manufacturer is using its knowledge and resources in Malta to support the coronavirus fight.