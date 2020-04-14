MDA wants idle construction workers to qualify for COVID-19 state aid

Construction workers should be eligible for state aid, the Malta Developers Association has said.

Building contractors have demanded financial assistance for the cost of fines incurred over delays, salaries for unoccupied workers, and lower interest rates on bank loans in return for restricting works in residential areas during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The statement comes in the wake of a call by the St Julian’s, Sliema, San Ġwann, Swieqi and Gżira councils, asking that construction and excavation works to be restricted to between 8.30am and 1pm to reduce noise and dust disturbance for nearby residents, who have to stay indoors.

A group of environmental NGOs has also made a further call for a complete suspension of all forms of excavation work in residential areas.

The Malta Developers Association said it had already instructed its members, on its own initiative, to reduce “the unavoidable inconvenience caused by construction projects in residential areas” as much as possible.

MDA members were directed to start excavation and demolition works after 8am, said the association, adding that it had also encouraged developers and contractors to “avoid noisy works during sensitive hours of the day” as much as possible. The MDA insisted that it was satisfied that most of its members had already implemented these measures, and some had suspended works completely.

The MDA said it was monitoring the situation as to how the construction industry was responding to the ongoing emergency and was reporting rule-breakers to the authorities. “The MDA is totally against any abuse and calls upon the authorities to continue ensuring proper enforcement,” it said, welcoming action taken recently, such as an intervention in Gzira yesterday by the Building and Construction Agency. The contractor in question is not a member of the MDA.

Employees affected by any further reductions to excavation and building works would have to be treated in the same manner as other categories of workers who are being helped by state funds. “The MDA insists that no discrimination should be allowed among workers affected by COVID-19,” it said, adding its appreciation to those workers who did their job in “such conditions”.