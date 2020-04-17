Psychologists on migrant stand-off: ‘Don’t let COVID-19 destroy our humanity and moral essence’

The Malta Chamber of Psychologists has lashed at the stream of derogatory, ‘shooting from the hip’ comments made by persons in powerful positions who are promoting “fear-mongering” and “irrational attitudes and behaviour” in the wake of the Easter Sunday stand-off with migrant rescue boats.

The Chamber’s statement, which did not directly refer to any public figure, comes in the wake of outrageous declarations made by social welfare agency boss Alfred Grixti who suggested on Facebook that migrant rescue ships should be “scuttled”.

The psychologists said the COVID-19 pandemic was no excuse “for losing our humanity”, adding that unacceptable scaremongering from such people in authority made them unfit for the job by not leading by example. “These are times when persons in authority need to uphold even more staunchly, the values of compassion and hospitality – that our nation prides itself upon”.

The Chamber also criticised the lack of action on the government’s part against people making these comments. “Leaders who simply abstain from taking action; who sit and let things unfold, are also complicit in setting a poor example to a nation who currently needs guidance more than ever.”

Malta has closed its ports to migrant rescue charities saving boat migrants at sea due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and resorted to attacking NGOs as enablers of Libyan people smugglers. At least five migrants died at sea after a boat was left stranded, ostensibly in the Maltese search and rescue region, before it was turned back to Libya by a commercial vessel.

“We need to open our ports to refugees and find a way for them to be safe without jeopardising the safety of our community,” the Chamber said, outraged at the dilemma presented to the Maltese people during Easter weekend. “Many were torn in their attempt to measure the value of human life when presented with an imminent opportunity to safeguard the lives of others.”

“From a psychological point of view one can understand that fear takes over and instinct demands we protect our families and our families vehemently [but] this should never come at the cost of human life.

“This is totally and utterly unacceptable, primitive, and base. Regardless of our current situation, we still need to respect and uphold human rights. This pandemic crisis does not allow us the freedom to ignore the core structures of our societies simply because it suits us, and this is undeniably where solid people-oriented leadership becomes imperative.”

“From a psychological point of view one can understand that fear takes over and instinct demands we protect our families and our families vehemently [but] this should never come at the cost of human life.”

The Chamber drew a comparison between the “invisible predator” of COVID-19 threatening people’s livelihood, and the predicament of asylum seekers risking their lives and their children’s to run from predators like “guns, torture, famine and pain”.

“It is human nature to fight or flee from threat in search for safety and normality. When our primary motive becomes to stay alive and to thrive, we at times push everything else to the side, even forgetting some basic and primary values and underpinnings which define us as developed human persons,” the Chamber said.

It said the issue becomes more complex when dealing with two categories of persons equally threatened by predators and “equally afraid, equally fighting for their lives”, but this should not put human life up for negotiation. “All lives have equal value. Every human person has the right to safety, let alone the right to exercise their freedom to live and thrive”.

This Chamber appealed to the Maltese not to surrender their humanity while facing the adversity of health emergency. “Let’s not let it destroy our identity as a nation, our humanity, our moral essence, and the core values of compassion and kindness, for that is too big and irreparable a loss for all of humankind.”