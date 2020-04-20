[WATCH] Opposition presents motion to have hospitals privatisation deal cancelled

The Opposition is tabling a parliamentary motion asking for the hospitals contract with Steward Healthcare to be cancelled, Adrian Delia said.

The Nationalist Party leader said on Monday the Opposition wants the three public hospitals to be returned to the people after millions were squandered on a deal that did not deliver what was promised.

“I expect government MPs who love their country to support us on this,” Delia said, describing the deal as purposely drawn up to benefit the few people who were behind it.

Delia reiterated that taxpayer money was used to first finance Vitals and later Steward Health Care with no tangible benefit for the community.

The Gozo General Hospital, St Luke’s Hospital and Karin Grech Hospital were transferred on long lease to the obscure Vitals Healthcare to be transformed into state-of-the-art facilities.

However, the promised investment has not materialised and after Vitals went belly-up, the deal was transferred to American outfit Steward Health Care.

Delia said the deal failed to deliver and was crafted to benefit the few people close to former prime minister Joseph Muscat and former health minister Konrad Mizzi.

The Opposition leader said the hospitals deal was the biggest act of betrayal against the Maltese and expected government MPs to support the motion to have the hospitals returned to the people.