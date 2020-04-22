[WATCH] Coronavirus: One new case, 15 more people recovered

Malta has registered one new case of COVID-19 overnight from a total of 808 tests.

This brings the total number of cases since the pandemic broke out to 444. The new case is an 18-year-old woman, who had other family members who registered positive for COVID-19.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said 15 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the total of recovered cases to 165. The number of active cases now stands at 276. 44 of the cases are healthcare workers or carers, she said.



Prof. Gauci urged people to continue maintaining social distance despite the low numbers, which she said tended to fluctuate from day to day because of Malta's small population.

She said another 20 tests on residents at the Hal Far open centre resulted negative. The centre is currently in collective quarantine.

There is no sign of when the restrictive measures intended to impede the spread of the virus will be relaxed, Prof. Gauci said. The Maltese health authorities are currently waiting for the opportune moment to do so, but “until then we must obey their advice,” she said. She encouraged employers to explore options which would allow employees to telework in the meantime. “Do not go out unless really necessary.”

The Government was evaluating the use of surgical masks by the public, she said, however there was a tendency for mask users to let their guard down and touch their face more when wearing masks.

Asked about recent scientific evidence indicating that children are not as vulnerable to COVID-19 when compared to adults, she said that while it was a good sign that children are not being affected as much, they can still be asymptomatic carriers of the disease, and for this reason should not be allowed to meet their grandparents.

Prof.Gauci reiterated her plea to the public to call the 111 helpline if they noticed any symptoms or were anxious about the disease.

"It is important to understand that pandemics cause anxiety," she said, reminding the public that professional help was just a phonecall away.