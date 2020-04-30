menu

[LIVE] Opposition motion calls for cancellation of Steward hospitals deal

Parliamentary motion • Follow it live here

massimo_costa
30 April 2020, 4:29pm
by Massimo Costa
Parliament is today discussing an Opposition motion calling on the Steward hospitals deal to be cancelled
Parliament is today discussing an Opposition motion calling on the Steward hospitals deal to be cancelled
17:28 Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis is now bringing forward an amendment to the Opposition motion Massimo Costa
17:26 Aquilina says it is now Prime Minister Robert Abela's chance to "choose between the diabolic pact and the good of the Maltese people". He calls on Fearne to do the same Massimo Costa
17:25 Aquilina urges government MPs to place first and foremost the interest of Maltese and Gozitan patients Massimo Costa
17:24 PN MP Karol Aquilina's turn to speak comes. Aquilina says all MPs had to today choose whether to be in favour of the theft from the people by foreigners, or to be in favour of the Maltese people Massimo Costa
17:21 Buttigieg says former PM Joseph Muscat had promised that all three hospitals would be transformed to be in the same class as Mater Dei Massimo Costa
17:20 It is now PN MP Claudette Buttigieg's time to speak. She says the hospitals contract is the biggest scandal of the government. She also remarks that Konrad Mizzi is not present in the House. "God knows where he is. We don't even know if he is still in our country" Massimo Costa
17:19 Former health minister Konrad Mizzi is conspicuous by his absence. He is not present in Parliament as the motion is debated Massimo Costa
17:18 Fearne mentions the court case filed by Adrian Delia about Steward. He says that the rule of law demands that Delia wait for the case to take its course before asking for the Steward contract to be cancelled Massimo Costa
17:16 Fearne says that the Steward contract is signed and it is what it is. "We expect that Steward provide what they are obliged to in the contract - nothing more, nothing less. And if the Opposition really wants the best for Gozitan hospitals, it must be with the government on this" Massimo Costa
17:15 The costs, Fearne says, are comparable Massimo Costa
17:15 Fearne insists that any payments to Steward had to be compared to what the government would have had to pay to provide medicines, carry out tests, pay workers salaries, and so on. "So you have to compared what we are paying to Steward and how much government would pay if Steward were not there" Massimo Costa
17:14 Chris Said continues with his comments, leading to Speaker Anglu Farrugia to demand that he stop interrupting Fearne or risk being asked to leave Massimo Costa
17:13 Fearne speaks about the prices being paid to Steward. He says the cost of Steward's services have to be compared with what the government would have been spending itself to run the hospitals Massimo Costa
17:10 Said asks Fearne to speak about the motion itself not about Mater Dei Massimo Costa
17:09 Speaker Anglu Farrugia warns MPs not to raise their voices, as the debate heats up Massimo Costa
17:08 An irritated Chris Said intervenes, with the PN MP saying the original estimated cost of Mater Dei was based on a much smaller hospital Massimo Costa
17:07 The Opposition's motion, Fearne says, is claiming that Steward is not giving the government value for money. Fearne remarks that an NAO report issued on Wednesday into the Mater Dei Hospital project which concluded that hospital ended up costing eight times more than expected Massimo Costa
17:05 "Let's be honest and fair... We had Steward's help during the COVID situation," Fearne says Massimo Costa
17:04 The government had found Steward available to help during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, and had supplied more beds for the ITU in Gozo hospital and at Karin Grech Massimo Costa
17:03 Fearne insists "Steward are a serious company". He says it is evident neither the government nor the Opposition were against private companies or against Public Private Partnerships Massimo Costa
17:02 The Health Minister says he travelled to the US to see the work Steward was doing. "In the US, Steward offer a good health system. They are obviously a private company. But are we saying we are not in favour of a private practice in Malta? I don't think so, or else you'd have tabled a motion against other local private providers, such as St James or St Anne's" Massimo Costa
17:01 Fearne continues with his account of how the hospitals saga developed. He says Steward, which eventually replaced Vitals, was a major US company which ran many hospitals in America and provided medical services for 12 million patients a year Massimo Costa
16:59 As Farrugia continues his protestations, a frustrated Fearne says he will leave unless he is allowed to speak without interruption Massimo Costa
16:57 Farrugia calls for the protection of the House against Fearne's accusation. Fearne insists the saga started in 2013 when Farrugia and then education minister Evarist Bartolo held discussions with Barts Medical School in London Massimo Costa
16:56 Some commotion arises when Fearne says that the hospitals saga started when PD MP Godfrey Farrugia was Labour health minister. This prompts an irate Farrugia to protest, saying he had nothing to do with the deal Massimo Costa
16:53 Malta's COVID-19 death rate is less than 1%, compared to the 8% rate in other countries, which shows that Malta and Gozo have a strong health service, he says. "The Opposition's motion must be framed within the context of the success in the Maltese health system" Massimo Costa
16:52 Deputy PM and Health Minister Chris Fearne is now speaking. He starts by thanking all health workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 crisis. The results, till now, are encouraging, he says, both in terms of the high number of recoveries and the low death rate compared to other countries Massimo Costa
16:49 Steward had also not put in place any infrastructural investments, Spiteri says. The US company is only interested in lengthening its target dates. It also enjoys a contract where, instead of being penalised for its shortcomings, the tax-payer would have to pay €100 million should its contract be terminated Massimo Costa
16:49 Vitals - a company with no experience or financial security - Spiteri says, had not carried out any improvements or infrastructural investments while it held the concession, he said. "A contract was made with a company which it seems was almost inteded to fail" Massimo Costa
16:46 Spiteri tells the House that the motion was brought forward in order "to protect Maltese and Gozitan citizens, and all living on these islands, to ensure they get the best health care services" Massimo Costa
16:42 Good afternoon. PN MP Stephen Spiteri has tabled the motion, which is signed by himself, PN leader Adrian Delia, and MPs Robert Cutajar and Karol Aquilina. The motion refers to revelations by MaltaToday that Konrad Mizzi had signed an escape clause in 2019 which turned any termination of the Steward concession into a government default, which would require the government to pay €100 in cash to the US company Massimo Costa

Parliament is today debating an Opposition motion calling for the deal with Steward Health Care for the running of three of Malta's hospitals to be cancelled.

Steward inherited the 30-year concession to operate Gozo General Hospital, St Luke's Hospital and Karin Grech Hospital from Vitals Global Healthcare, after the latter went belly up.

The Nationalist Party has asked all MPs to support the motion - which is asking Parliament to terminate the contract and return the hospitals to the public - with party leader Adrian Delia urging government MPs to "act for Malta".

The Opposition has insisted that the private operator failed to live up to its commitment to invest millions into state-of-the-art facilities, including a new Gozo hospital, while government had already forked out millions to finance the deal.

MaltaToday had revealed that under the contract, which has not yet been published, Malta could face a €100 million bill should the hospitals concession ever be rescinded, even if this should happen because Steward does not abide by its contractual obligations.

The newspaper revealed that all debts incurred by Steward would be passed on to the government, and the American company would still be liable for a €100 million contractual pay-out for its equity.

After graduating with a Bachelor's degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
