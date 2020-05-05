[WATCH] Shops start re-opening in Sliema as COVID-19 soft lockdown is slowly lifted

Shops start re-opening in Sliema as COVID-19 soft lockdown is slowly lifted

After a number of weeks of a virtually complete lockdown, with most retail outlets forced to close their doors in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, starting from yesterday measures have been partially relaxed to allow certain shops to open.

Clothes, shoe, and jewellery shops were amongst those allowed to reopen from Monday, with Malta starting to see a gradual increase in activity as the economy’s cog-wheels begin to turn again.

MaltaToday headed to Sliema, where several clothes shops have opened their doors again. While the streets still appeared rather quiet this weekday morning, the fact that various outlets are open for business again did lead to relatively more people venturing out.

We spoke to some of gauge how they’ve been reacting to the “new normal” brought on by the coronavirus.