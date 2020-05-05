menu

[WATCH] Shops start re-opening in Sliema as COVID-19 soft lockdown is slowly lifted

As shops reopen, MaltaToday heads to Sliema to gauge people’s reaction to the 'new normal'

massimo_costa
5 May 2020, 12:45pm
by Massimo Costa
Shops have reopened, but not that many people were out shopping on Tuesday morning. (Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
Shops have reopened, but not that many people were out shopping on Tuesday morning. (Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
Shops start re-opening in Sliema as COVID-19 soft lockdown is slowly lifted

After a number of weeks of a virtually complete lockdown, with most retail outlets forced to close their doors in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, starting from yesterday measures have been partially relaxed to allow certain shops to open.

(Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)

Clothes, shoe, and jewellery shops were amongst those allowed to reopen from Monday, with Malta starting to see a gradual increase in activity as the economy’s cog-wheels begin to turn again.

(Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)

MaltaToday headed to Sliema, where several clothes shops have opened their doors again. While the streets still appeared rather quiet this weekday morning, the fact that various outlets are open for business again did lead to relatively more people venturing out.

(Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)

We spoke to some of gauge how they’ve been reacting to the “new normal” brought on by the coronavirus.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
MPs’ declarations: Malta PM Robert Abela holds over €531,000 in bank deposits
National

MPs’ declarations: Malta PM Robert Abela holds over €531,000 in bank deposits
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] ‘Dead’ tourism sector needs €2 billion to revive – Robert Arrigo
National

[WATCH] ‘Dead’ tourism sector needs €2 billion to revive – Robert Arrigo
Massimo Costa
[WATCH] Shops start re-opening in Sliema as COVID-19 soft lockdown is slowly lifted
National

[WATCH] Shops start re-opening in Sliema as COVID-19 soft lockdown is slowly lifted
Massimo Costa
[WATCH] 81-year-old dies from COVID-19, bringing total deaths to 5
National

[WATCH] 81-year-old dies from COVID-19, bringing total deaths to 5
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.