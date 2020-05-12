menu

Cash, speedboat and carpets seized from criminals

Asset Recovery Bureau confiscates almost €400,000 in cash over the past in two years from criminals

12 May 2020, 1:29pm
by Kurt Sansone
Almost €400,000 in cash were confiscated by the Asset Recovery Bureau between 2018 and 2019

A speedboat, 70 oriental carpets and almost €400,000 in cash were among the things confiscated from criminals by the Asset Recovery Bureau in the past two years.

The bureau is tasked with tracing, recovering and managing the proceeds of organised crime.

Information tabled in parliament by Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis on Monday shows that the bureau confiscated €204,058 in cash during 2018 and €175,949 until October 2019.

But last year also saw the bureau confiscate four cars, oriental carpets, a speedboat, a shop, two other properties and land.

Zammit Lewis was replying to a parliamentary question tabled by Opposition MP Claudio Grech.

