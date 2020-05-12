[WATCH] At 61, Archbishop makes birthday donation to Solidarity Meals charity

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has made a personal donation to a charity, on the occasion of his upcoming birthday, which will translate into 700 meals being prepared for vulnerable persons.

Scicluna, who will be 61 on Friday, made the donation to the Solidarity Meals project, which is sponsored by The Alfred Mizzi Foundation and has, since April, been providing meals for vulnerable people as the country faces the coronavirus situation.

The food distribution is coordinated by Caritas Malta - which has partnered with the Foundation - with the help of various parishes, the St Jean Antide Foundation, Fondazzjoni Sebħ, the Paolo Freire Institute and the Millenium Chapel.

The meals are taken to the Marsaskala, Bormla, Iklin, Balzan and St Julian's parishes, and to the Ronald McDonald centre in Qawra.

From that point, around 75 volunteers deliver the meals to the homes of people in need, ensuring that there is no direct contact to prevent any chances of the coronavirus being spread.

In a visit to the Alf. Mizzi Foundation on Tuesday, Scicluna thanked the organisation, and the several benefactors and volunteers, for their work.

"God is carrying out his providence through us. It is a big privilege and grace," he said.

Alf. Mizzi Foundation chairperson Julian Sammut said his organisation had decided to undertake the project because there were people who were in need.

"Our resurants are closed, our cooks and workers are not occupied, so we reasoned that we should use this opportunity to create something," he said.

Caritas director Anthony Gatt noted that Caritas always responded to the particular needs people might need in the given circumstances.

"In terms of our human resources, I can confidently say that its all hands on deck with everyone doing the most they can [to help]," Gatt said, and he highlighted the important work of staff and volunteers to help those in vulnerable situations