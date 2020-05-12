menu

[WATCH] At 61, Archbishop makes birthday donation to Solidarity Meals charity

On the occasion of his upcoming 61st birthday, Archbishop Charles Scicluna makes personal donation which will allow preparation of 700 meals for vulnerable people amid the coronavirus situation

massimo_costa
12 May 2020, 3:50pm
by Massimo Costa
On the occasion of his upcoming birthday, Archbishop Charles Scicluna made a donation equivalent to 700 meals for the Solidarity Meals projects
On the occasion of his upcoming birthday, Archbishop Charles Scicluna made a donation equivalent to 700 meals for the Solidarity Meals projects

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has made a personal donation to a charity, on the occasion of his upcoming birthday, which will translate into 700 meals being prepared for vulnerable persons.

Scicluna, who will be 61 on Friday, made the donation to the Solidarity Meals project, which is sponsored by The Alfred Mizzi Foundation and has, since April, been providing meals for vulnerable people as the country faces the coronavirus situation.

The food distribution is coordinated by Caritas Malta - which has partnered with the Foundation - with the help of various parishes, the St Jean Antide Foundation, Fondazzjoni Sebħ, the Paolo Freire Institute and the Millenium Chapel.

The meals are taken to the Marsaskala, Bormla, Iklin, Balzan and St Julian's parishes, and to the Ronald McDonald centre in Qawra.

From that point, around 75 volunteers deliver the meals to the homes of people in need, ensuring that there is no direct contact to prevent any chances of the coronavirus being spread.

In a visit to the Alf. Mizzi Foundation on Tuesday, Scicluna thanked the organisation, and the several benefactors and volunteers, for their work.

"God is carrying out his providence through us. It is a big privilege and grace," he said.

Alf. Mizzi Foundation chairperson Julian Sammut said his organisation had decided to undertake the project because there were people who were in need.

"Our resurants are closed, our cooks and workers are not occupied, so we reasoned that we should use this opportunity to create something," he said.

Caritas director Anthony Gatt noted that Caritas always responded to the particular needs people might need in the given circumstances.

"In terms of our human resources, I can confidently say that its all hands on deck with everyone doing the most they can [to help]," Gatt said, and he highlighted the important work of staff and volunteers to help those in vulnerable situations

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
Malta records highest rate of increase in number of nurses in EU
National

Malta records highest rate of increase in number of nurses in EU
Massimo Costa
Inquiry into 2017 Sant' Antnin recycling plant fire still ongoing
National

Inquiry into 2017 Sant' Antnin recycling plant fire still ongoing
Massimo Costa
Justice Minister orders inquiry after prosecutor jumped ship to join Yorgen Fenech’s defence team
National

Justice Minister orders inquiry after prosecutor jumped ship to join Yorgen Fenech’s defence team
Kurt Sansone
Economy minister singled out journalist for online harassment, IGM says
National

Economy minister singled out journalist for online harassment, IGM says
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.