[WATCH] Public sector staff being asked to return to workplace, despite childcare responsibilities, UĦM laments

Some workers in the public sector who are currently working from home are being asked to return to their respective departments, despite the fact that they are stuck looking after their children as schools and childcare centres remain closed, the Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin has lamented.

UĦM director Jesmond Bonello said on Friday that the government was not providing any opportunity for at least one of the parents of the children concerned to continue looking after their children in view of the COVID-19 measures which remain in place.

Teleworking staff members living with vulnerable people are also being placed in a difficult position when it comes to being asked to return to their workplace, Bonello said.

"No official communication has yet been issued, but, according to the information we have, a number of departments and public entities are asking teleworking employees to [physically] return to work, irrispective of whether they have children or live under the same roof as vulnerable people," Bonello said.

"And all of this is happening without any prior notification."

The UĦM is asking that, whenever possible, teleworking employees with children avoid returning to their workplace while schools and childcare centres remain closed, he said.

Bonello also highlighted that, even when the coronavirus pandemic passes, remote working opportunities should be promoted more.

He added that anyone returning to work should be afforded all protection against the virus, as advised by the health authorities.