COVID-19: This is how cutting your hair or doing your nails will be like

All the conditions imposed on hair salons, beauticians and nail technicians after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted

19 May 2020, 12:17pm
by Laura Calleja
Barbers will re-open subject to strict conditions on hygiene and social distancing
Government has lifted restrictions on beauticians, hairdressers and nail technicians. These outlets can now re-open from Friday, 22 May subject to conditions imposed on them to maintain hygiene and social distancing.

Hair salons and barbers 

  • Maximum capacity of clients inside the salon at any 1 time is one person per 10sq.m, excluding staff
  • Perspex barriers should be fitted in reception areas (2m from the floor)
  • Workstations/styling chairs must be kept at a minimum distance of 2m from each other or separated by a Perspex barrier 2m high. Barriers must be cleaned properly after every client
  • Hand sanitizers must be made available at the reception area and near all workstations for employee and client use
  • Clients and suppliers must wear a mask, covering mouth, nose and chin or visor at all times unless instructed otherwise by the service provider due to the treatment process. 
  • Staff should wear a surgical or cotton mask or visor when providing a service to a client
  • Shaving and restyling of beards is prohibited

Beauticians and nail technicians will also be allowed to re-open
Beauticians 

  • Maximum capacity of clients inside the salon at any one time is 1 person per 10sq.m, excluding staff. Allow only 1 client and 1 member of staff at any one time inside a shop/salon with a total area less than 10sq.m
  • Perspex barriers must be fitted in reception areas (2m from the floor)
  • Workstations must be kept at a minimum distance of 2m from each other or separated by a Perspex barrier which is 2m high. These barriers must be cleaned properly after every client
  • Hand sanitizers must be made available at the reception area and near all workstations for employee and client use
  • Clients and suppliers must wear a mask covering mouth, nose and chin or visor at all times unless instructed otherwise by the service provider due to the treatment process
  • Staff should wear a surgical or cotton mask or visor when providing a service to a client
  • Steam treatments/vapour generating techniques should not be used 
  • Facials should not be carried out

Nail Technicians and Nail Artists 

  • Ensure that maximum capacity of clients inside the salon at any one time is 1 person per 10sq.m, excluding staff. Allow only 1 client and 1 member of staff at any one time inside a shop/salon with a total area less than 10sq.m
  • Perspex barriers are to be fitted in reception areas (2m from the floor) 
  • Workstations/chairs must be kept at a minimum distance of 2m from each other unless separated by a Perspex barrier (2m high). These barriers must be cleaned properly after every client
  • A double Perspex barrier between client and service provider
  • Hand sanitizers must be made available at the reception area and near all workstations for employee and client use
  • Clients and suppliers must wear a mask or visor at all times unless instructed otherwise by the service provider due to the treatment process.
  • Staff should wear a surgical or cotton mask or visor when providing a service to a client. 

