COVID-19: This is how cutting your hair or doing your nails will be like

Government has lifted restrictions on beauticians, hairdressers and nail technicians. These outlets can now re-open from Friday, 22 May subject to conditions imposed on them to maintain hygiene and social distancing.

Hair salons and barbers

Maximum capacity of clients inside the salon at any 1 time is one person per 10sq.m, excluding staff

Perspex barriers should be fitted in reception areas (2m from the floor)

Workstations/styling chairs must be kept at a minimum distance of 2m from each other or separated by a Perspex barrier 2m high. Barriers must be cleaned properly after every client

Hand sanitizers must be made available at the reception area and near all workstations for employee and client use

Clients and suppliers must wear a mask, covering mouth, nose and chin or visor at all times unless instructed otherwise by the service provider due to the treatment process.

Staff should wear a surgical or cotton mask or visor when providing a service to a client

Shaving and restyling of beards is prohibited

Beauticians

Maximum capacity of clients inside the salon at any one time is 1 person per 10sq.m, excluding staff. Allow only 1 client and 1 member of staff at any one time inside a shop/salon with a total area less than 10sq.m

Workstations must be kept at a minimum distance of 2m from each other or separated by a Perspex barrier which is 2m high. These barriers must be cleaned properly after every client

Steam treatments/vapour generating techniques should not be used

Facials should not be carried out

Nail Technicians and Nail Artists