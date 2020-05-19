COVID-19: The new reality of eating out or staying at hotels
All the conditions imposed on eateries and hotels after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted
Government has lifted restrictions on restaurants and hotels. These outlets can now re-open from Friday, 22 May subject to conditions imposed on them to maintain hygiene and social distancing.
Hotels
- Rooms decluttered of unnecessary items
- Hand sanitiser available as bathroom amenity or for sale in minibar
- Enhanced disinfection of high contact surfaces
- Use of soluble plastic bags for laundry for direct placing in washing machines
- Room service use of disposable condiments and single use items
- Linen from food tray removed
- Staff to wash hands before and after touching tray
- No air flow dryers or revolving cloth towels in bathrooms, only disposable paper towels to be used
- Elevator use limited to 1 person at a time or to people in same party
- Reception staff, porters to wear masks/visors
- Perspex barriers to be installed at reception with a height of at least 2m from floor
- Temperature control on entrance
- No new or indoor child play areas are allowed
Outdoor pools only
- Disinfectant dispensers, liquid soap and disposable towels provided
- Capacity limited to 50% of maximum bathing load
- Staff to wear visors
- Umbrellas, sun beds, chairs and other equipments are disinfected after every visitor leaves
- Public toilets and changing rooms to be disinfected every hour and limited to maximum of 4 persons at any one time
- 2m distance in every direction between each 1 umbrella/2sunbed unit in open area around pools. Only 1 person per sunbed
- No water attractions to be operated
- No indoor pools or spas will be allowed to operate
Restaurants general rules
- Guests reminded to disinfect hands with sanitiser at the entrance
- Buffet service banned
- Use of disposable condiments and single use items for oil, vinegar, sauces, salt and pepper, sugar and sweetener, or alternatively use single servings in bowls
- Extended service time to avoid guest crowding
- No self-service dispensers
- All dishes, glassware have to be washed and disinfected in a dishwashing machine and in case of manual washing, adopt a wash, disinfect, rinse process and drying carried out using disposable paper towels.
- Cigarette vending machines allowed as per applicable laws but hand sanitiser has to be placed next to machine
Indoor dining
- Maximum number of persons will be 1 client per 4sq.m, excluding staff
- Back to back distance of chairs should be 2m apart between tables
- Tables limited to groups of not more than 6 persons, or persons from the same household
- Minimal material on guest tables for effective disinfection
- Tables and chairs disinfected after each use
- Staff to wear masks/visors
- Menus and wine lists replaced with single-use ones
- No smoking allowed at and within 10m of the seating area
Outdoor dining
- Maximum number of people determined by minimum distance of 2m between chairs on different tables
- Tables limited to groups of not more than 6 persons, or persons from the same household
