COVID-19: The new reality of eating out or staying at hotels

All the conditions imposed on eateries and hotels after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted

laura_calleja
19 May 2020, 12:28pm
by Laura Calleja
Restaurants and hotels can re-open but with social distancing and hygiene measures to limit the spread of COVID-19
Government has lifted restrictions on restaurants and hotels. These outlets can now re-open from Friday, 22 May subject to conditions imposed on them to maintain hygiene and social distancing.

Hotels

  • Rooms decluttered of unnecessary items
  • Hand sanitiser available as bathroom amenity or for sale in minibar
  • Enhanced disinfection of high contact surfaces
  • Use of soluble plastic bags for laundry for direct placing in washing machines
  • Room service use of disposable condiments and single use items
  • Linen from food tray removed
  • Staff to wash hands before and after touching tray
  • No air flow dryers or revolving cloth towels in bathrooms, only disposable paper towels to be used
  • Elevator use limited to 1 person at a time or to people in same party
  • Reception staff, porters to wear masks/visors
  • Perspex barriers to be installed at reception with a height of at least 2m from floor
  • Temperature control on entrance
  • No new or indoor child play areas are allowed

Outdoor pools only

  • Disinfectant dispensers, liquid soap and disposable towels provided
  • Capacity limited to 50% of maximum bathing load
  • Staff to wear visors
  • Umbrellas, sun beds, chairs and other equipments are disinfected after every visitor leaves
  • Public toilets and changing rooms to be disinfected every hour and limited to maximum of 4 persons at any one time
  • 2m distance in every direction between each 1 umbrella/2sunbed unit in open area around pools. Only 1 person per sunbed
  • No water attractions to be operated
  • No indoor pools or spas will be allowed to operate

Restaurants general rules

  • Guests reminded to disinfect hands with sanitiser at the entrance
  • Buffet service banned
  • Use of disposable condiments and single use items for oil, vinegar, sauces, salt and pepper, sugar and sweetener, or alternatively use single servings in bowls
  • Extended service time to avoid guest crowding
  • No self-service dispensers
  • All dishes, glassware have to be washed and disinfected in a dishwashing machine and in case of manual washing, adopt a wash, disinfect, rinse process and drying carried out using disposable paper towels.
  • Cigarette vending machines allowed as per applicable laws but hand sanitiser has to be placed next to machine

Indoor dining

  • Maximum number of persons will be 1 client per 4sq.m, excluding staff
  • Back to back distance of chairs should be 2m apart between tables
  • Tables limited to groups of not more than 6 persons, or persons from the same household
  • Minimal material on guest tables for effective disinfection
  • Tables and chairs disinfected after each use
  • Staff to wear masks/visors
  • Menus and wine lists replaced with single-use ones
  • No smoking allowed at and within 10m of the seating area

Outdoor dining

  • Maximum number of people determined by minimum distance of 2m between chairs on different tables
  • Tables limited to groups of not more than 6 persons, or persons from the same household

