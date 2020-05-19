COVID-19: The new reality of eating out or staying at hotels

Government has lifted restrictions on restaurants and hotels. These outlets can now re-open from Friday, 22 May subject to conditions imposed on them to maintain hygiene and social distancing.

Hotels

Rooms decluttered of unnecessary items

Hand sanitiser available as bathroom amenity or for sale in minibar

Enhanced disinfection of high contact surfaces

Use of soluble plastic bags for laundry for direct placing in washing machines

Room service use of disposable condiments and single use items

Linen from food tray removed

Staff to wash hands before and after touching tray

No air flow dryers or revolving cloth towels in bathrooms, only disposable paper towels to be used

Elevator use limited to 1 person at a time or to people in same party

Reception staff, porters to wear masks/visors

Perspex barriers to be installed at reception with a height of at least 2m from floor

Temperature control on entrance

No new or indoor child play areas are allowed

Outdoor pools only

Disinfectant dispensers, liquid soap and disposable towels provided

Capacity limited to 50% of maximum bathing load

Staff to wear visors

Umbrellas, sun beds, chairs and other equipments are disinfected after every visitor leaves

Public toilets and changing rooms to be disinfected every hour and limited to maximum of 4 persons at any one time

2m distance in every direction between each 1 umbrella/2sunbed unit in open area around pools. Only 1 person per sunbed

No water attractions to be operated

No indoor pools or spas will be allowed to operate

Restaurants general rules

Guests reminded to disinfect hands with sanitiser at the entrance

Buffet service banned

Use of disposable condiments and single use items for oil, vinegar, sauces, salt and pepper, sugar and sweetener, or alternatively use single servings in bowls

Extended service time to avoid guest crowding

No self-service dispensers

All dishes, glassware have to be washed and disinfected in a dishwashing machine and in case of manual washing, adopt a wash, disinfect, rinse process and drying carried out using disposable paper towels.

Cigarette vending machines allowed as per applicable laws but hand sanitiser has to be placed next to machine

Indoor dining

Maximum number of persons will be 1 client per 4sq.m, excluding staff

Back to back distance of chairs should be 2m apart between tables

Tables limited to groups of not more than 6 persons, or persons from the same household

Minimal material on guest tables for effective disinfection

Tables and chairs disinfected after each use

Staff to wear masks/visors

Menus and wine lists replaced with single-use ones

No smoking allowed at and within 10m of the seating area

Outdoor dining