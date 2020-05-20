After being left out of Cabinet, Anthony Agius Decelis lands chairmanship of State entity

Anthony Agius Decelis has been appointed non-executive chair of the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation, the Transport Ministry announced.

The Labour MP was left out of Cabinet last January when Robert Abela formed his Cabinet.

Agius Decelis, Joe Mizzi, Chris Cardona and Konrad Mizzi were not given roles in the new Cabinet.

Agius Decelis, with a voting base in Mosta, was appointed parliamentary secretary for the elderly and disabled in 2017. He was elected to parliament for the first time in 2008.

The Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation is a government entity entrusted with several infrastructural projects in the Grand Harbour area, including restoration and regeneration of cultural and national assets.

The company has recently been involved in the creation and renovation of social accommodation.

