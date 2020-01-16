[WATCH] Anthony Agius Decelis says he was offered various roles by Prime Minister

Former active ageing parliamentary secretary, Anthony Agius Decelis, has told MaltaToday that he has been appointed to a new role by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

“The Prime Minister has offered me various roles and I would be fulfilling all of them,” he said.

Accompanying the Prime Minister on a visit to Dar tal-Kleru, where Abela met with Archbishop Charles Scicluna and ageing clerical residents, Agius Decelis said that he had been expressly invited by the Prime Minister to join him.

“This is a direct role… the Prime Minister has invited me here and I’ll be fulfilling it,” he said.

Agius Decelis did not elaborate and could not take further questions from the media since Abela and his entourage were to continue a tour of Dar tal-Kleru.

Many residents shook hands with the Prime Minister and wished him well.

Agius Decelis had his portfolio taken away from him, now passed on to Silvio Parnis who is appointed parliamentary secretary for active ageing and persons with disability.