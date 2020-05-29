[WATCH] 56-year-old man is eighth coronavirus death, no new cases overnight

Malta registered its eight death of COVID-19 on Friday, while 13 patients recovered.

No new cases of COVID-19 were registered overnight, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci conformed, with 1,193 swab tests carried out.

The 56-year-old man who died on Friday suffered from a number of health conditions, the health ministry said.

The man had been receiving treatment at Mater Dei on the 16 May, and was confirmed positive for the virus on 17 May.

Malta now has 94 active cases of the virus, after 514 recoveries were registered.

Detailing the four cases identified on Wednesday, Gauci said they were a 33-year-old Maltese woman and two carers of Indian nationality, aged 33 and 23 respectively, who work at Karin Grech Hospital.

The other case is a 53-year-old Maltese woman.

Thirteen patients are being cared for at Boffa Hospital, six at St Thomas Hospital and six at Mater Dei.

A patient that had been treated at Mount Carmel Hospital, has been sent home, Gauci confirmed.