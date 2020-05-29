68-year-old man is ninth victim of COVID-19

Malta has recorded its ninth death due to COVID-19, with the victim being a 68-year-old man.

The elderly man, who was being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, is the second person to succumb to the virus today.

He had been suffering from a number of chronic conditions, the Health Ministry said on Friday night.

The ministry extended its condolences to the man's family, and reiterated its appeal for people to follow health authorities' advice in relation to COVID-19.

Earlier today, a 56-year-old man, who had a number of medical conditions, also died due to the coronavirus.

There have been 612 cases of COVID-19 registered to date, with 514 patients having recovered.

No new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.