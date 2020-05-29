menu

68-year-old man is ninth victim of COVID-19

Ninth coronavirus death recorded in 68-year-old man who was suffering from a number of other chronic conditions

massimo_costa
29 May 2020, 10:19pm
by Massimo Costa
A 68-year-old man has died due to COVID-19, making him Malta's ninth victim of the virus
A 68-year-old man has died due to COVID-19, making him Malta's ninth victim of the virus

Malta has recorded its ninth death due to COVID-19, with the victim being a 68-year-old man.

The elderly man, who was being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, is the second person to succumb to the virus today.

He had been suffering from a number of chronic conditions, the Health Ministry said on Friday night.

The ministry extended its condolences to the man's family, and reiterated its appeal for people to follow health authorities' advice in relation to COVID-19.

Earlier today, a 56-year-old man, who had a number of medical conditions, also died due to the coronavirus.

There have been 612 cases of COVID-19 registered to date, with 514 patients having recovered.

No new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
68-year-old man is ninth victim of COVID-19
National

68-year-old man is ninth victim of COVID-19
Massimo Costa
COVID-19 batters public finances, leaves economy just above the surface
National

COVID-19 batters public finances, leaves economy just above the surface
Kurt Sansone
Robert Abela gets quarantine exemption after official Libya visit
National

Robert Abela gets quarantine exemption after official Libya visit
Matthew Vella
Malta urged to investigate high-level political corruption by collaborating with other countries
National

Malta urged to investigate high-level political corruption by collaborating with other countries
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.