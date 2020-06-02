Prison to allow visitors from Friday

Visitors will once again be allowed to enter the Corradino Correctional Facility as from next Friday but no physcial contact will be allowed with prisoners.

The ban was introduced as part of COVID-19 restrictions imposed on the country to limiti the spread of the virus.

“Efforts to ensure that no cases of COVID-19 crop up in prison, have left positive results,” the Home Affairs Ministry said.

In March, the Corradino Correctional Facility closed its doors to visitors and employees started working three-week shifts by living at the prisons to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“The fact that no positive cases emerged in the correctional facility shows that its disciplinary officers can rise to the occasion when the country calls on them to do so.” Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said.

He also said that alternative methods which were being used to ensure that prisoners keep in contact with family members, including the use of Skype and telephone calls, will continue being used.

Correctional facility officers will now return to their normal work schedule.