Government summer school to open on 1 July

The government summer school SkolaSajf will be opening its doors on 1 July, the Education Ministry said.

It added that all necessary precautions will be taken to ensure social distancing and hygiene but no details were given.

SkolaSajf will reopen two weeks earlier than usual.

Applications will open on Thursday 4 June and close on Tuesday 9 June. Applications will be on a first come, first served basis as in previous years and one can apply on the FES website or from any MaltaPost office.

SkolaSajf is operated by the Foundation for Educational Services (FES) and the agency is currently in talks with the health authorities to draw up detailed protocols.

Preparations for the opening of childcare centres on Friday are also underway, the ministry said.

With all COVID-19 restrictions being lifted on Friday, the reopening of childcare centres and SkolaSajf has become an economic necessity for parents who work.

No safety protocols have so far been published but the centres are expected to operate with fewer children.