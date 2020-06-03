PN MEP says government’s mixed messages confusing parents

Nationalist Party MEP Roberta Metsola has lambasted government over its “mixed messages and lack of clarity”, as parents start returning to their places of work.

“Telling people to simply go back to their places of work without straight answers as to what will happen to their children is unworkable and unfair,” Metsola said.

In Facebook post, the PN MEP called on employers to retain teleworking, at least until summer schools reopen.

“Many parents, particularly working mothers, have adapted to combine teleworking with home-schooling these last months,” she said.

She also questioned why child care centers have not been provided with proper guidelines on how to reopen.

“Government must answer,” she said.

Roberta Metsola also asked on the conditions for private summer schools to begin operating.

On Tuesday, the education ministry announced that the government summer school SkolaSajf will be opening its doors on the 1 July.

With all COVID-19 restrictions being lifted on Friday, the reopening of childcare centres and SkolaSajf has become an economic necessity for parents who work.

No safety protocols have so far been published but the centres are expected to operate with fewer children.