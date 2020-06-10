menu

Three new COVID-19 cases registered overnight

Three new coronavirus case found overnight, bringing the number of active cases to 29

laura_calleja
10 June 2020, 12:49pm
by Laura Calleja

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

No new patients recovered, with the total number of active cases standing at 29. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 597 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 10•06•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate | Covid19 Malta

Posted by saħħa on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

In the past 24 hours, 851 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 77,884 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

On Friday, the majority of coronavirus restrictions were lifted in view of the controlled rate of spread of the virus.

More in National
Malta drags feet on improved HIV medication and PrEP
National

Malta drags feet on improved HIV medication and PrEP
Matthew Vella
Three new COVID-19 cases registered overnight
National

Three new COVID-19 cases registered overnight
Laura Calleja
‘Exceptional outbreak’ of COVID-19 in ENT ward, investigation underway
National

‘Exceptional outbreak’ of COVID-19 in ENT ward, investigation underway
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] Abela promises no backtracking on Air Malta redundancies despite court case
National

[WATCH] Abela promises no backtracking on Air Malta redundancies despite court case
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.