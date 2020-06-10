Three new COVID-19 cases registered overnight

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

No new patients recovered, with the total number of active cases standing at 29. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 597 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 10•06•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate | Covid19 Malta Posted by saħħa on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

In the past 24 hours, 851 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 77,884 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

On Friday, the majority of coronavirus restrictions were lifted in view of the controlled rate of spread of the virus.