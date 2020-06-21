Teacher’s bid for union vice-presidency challenges establishment

A challenger for the deputy presidency of the Malta Union of Teachers says the union needs to be more proactive in its representation of educators.

Primary and secondary school ICT teacher Charlene Zammit Moore, who teaches at a Church school, is running for the post of MUT vice-president in what is internally viewed as a challenge to the current establishment.

Zammit Moore said her bid was inspired by a feeling among educators that decisions taken by the union seem to be carried out behind closed doors. “Educators hate the fact that they learn about decisions through the media or a ministerial press conference, without having prior knowledge on what will happen to their profession, before it becomes official.”

Zammit Moore plans to empower members by keeping them engaged with the union. “When you discuss issues with the members, the issues emerge, and can be addressed appropriately, that is how the union can be proactive. We have to stop putting a band aid and address issues immediately.”

Zammit Moore also claims she has been denied access to the union’s financial statements and members list. “The MUT should start off by changing its attitude towards us educators, by becoming more transparent and straightforward with its members.”

She wants to encourage more students into the teaching profession, and to have the MUT active in making the transition towards teaching an easier one. “We should be negotiating agreements with the University of Malta and other bodies, to make it easier for people from different segments of society pursue the teaching profession.”

She also wants the union to address a brain drain in teaching of workers attracted by better salaries elsewhere. “How can we expect people to become Maths and Chemistry teachers, when other industries have far better salaries and better conditions of work?”

Even job mobility is suffering inside the teaching trade, Zammit Moore said, with educators taking a longer time to progress through salary scales. “We have to revisit the bridging and mobility agreements, and start them off from scratch.”

She warned that teaching risks being run to the ground without the necessary respect towards educators. “Why would you become an educator or stay in the profession if you know you will be met with disrespect?”

“I want to see things change. I tried giving my feedback and input, but things remained the same. We have to truly bring to the light the issues faced by those tasked with teaching the generation of tomorrow,” she said.