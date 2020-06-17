[WATCH] Chris Cardona has resigned from PL deputy leader, Robert Abela confirms

Prime Minister says Chris Cardona has resigned

Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed that Chris Cardona has resigned from Labour Party deputy leader.

“I have been informed that Chris Cardona has handed in his resignation to the Labour Party and the process has already started to tentatively have a new deputy leader by July,” Abela told MaltaToday.

On Tuesday, Abela told this newspaper that he had asked Chris Cardona to resign in the wake of court testimony that continues to implicate him in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

However, that same evening the Labour Party had not yet received Cardona’s resignation despite the Prime Minister saying that it was expected “in the coming hours.”

PL sources had said Cardona was refusing to step down over claims made in court that he was implicated in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder. The former minister has denied the claims.

Cardona has described the allegations as “lies”. It was middleman Melvin Theuma and Yorgen Fenech business associate Johann Cremona, who testified that Fenech had told them of Cardona’s involvement in the murder.