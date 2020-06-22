menu

[WATCH] Anti-corruption protest in Valletta calls for justice after Montenegro scandal

Civil society groups are holding a protest outside parliament, calling for justice and truth in the wake of the Montenegro scandal unveiled last week

massimo_costa
22 June 2020, 6:25pm
by Massimo Costa
Protestors are gathered outside parliament (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Protestors are gathered outside parliament (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

Activists are gathered outside parliament to protest against corruption in the wake of the latest scandal involving Enemalta, 17 Black and a wind farm in Montenegro.

The protest comes on the same day that former Joseph Muscat chief of staff Keith Schembri testified in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech.

Protestors are shouting 'murderers' and 'corrupt', directing their anger towards the government (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Protestors are shouting 'murderers' and 'corrupt', directing their anger towards the government (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Protestors are also calling for a joint investigation with Europol on corruption cases and the Caruana Galizia murder (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Protestors are also calling for a joint investigation with Europol on corruption cases and the Caruana Galizia murder (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Opposition MP and lawyer parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family, Jason Azzopardi is attending the protest
Opposition MP and lawyer parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family, Jason Azzopardi is attending the protest

Schembri denied any involvement in the murder but admitted for the first time on planning of doing business with Fenech and his company 17 Black, once his time in politics was over.

Fenech owns 17 Black, which a joint journalistic investigation last week revealed had benefitted from €4 million in profit over a deal which saw State-owned Enemalta buy a wind farm project in Montenegro.

Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday

Activists are calling for justice with Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was murdered on 16 October 2017. Fenech is charged in court with masterminding the assassination.

But activists are also calling for an end to impunity over cases of alleged corruption involving people in power. They want the murder and corruption cases to be investigated jointly with Europol.

