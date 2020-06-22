[WATCH] Anti-corruption protest in Valletta calls for justice after Montenegro scandal

Activists are gathered outside parliament to protest against corruption in the wake of the latest scandal involving Enemalta, 17 Black and a wind farm in Montenegro.

The protest comes on the same day that former Joseph Muscat chief of staff Keith Schembri testified in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech.

Schembri denied any involvement in the murder but admitted for the first time on planning of doing business with Fenech and his company 17 Black, once his time in politics was over.

Fenech owns 17 Black, which a joint journalistic investigation last week revealed had benefitted from €4 million in profit over a deal which saw State-owned Enemalta buy a wind farm project in Montenegro.

Activists are calling for justice with Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was murdered on 16 October 2017. Fenech is charged in court with masterminding the assassination.

But activists are also calling for an end to impunity over cases of alleged corruption involving people in power. They want the murder and corruption cases to be investigated jointly with Europol.

More to follow.