Captain Morgan says it only donated €3,000 to Labour Party in fundraising marathon

Captain Morgan has denied reports that it made a hefty €108,000 donation to the Labour Party in its fundraising marathon last Sunday.

The tourist ship operator said it donated €3,000 to the Naxxar PL committee, publishing the receipt for that amount in a statement on Wednesday.

Downloadable Files Captain Morgan published the receipt for its donation to the PL



Captain Morgan and its owner Michael Zammit Tabona were singled out by a representative of the Naxxar PL committee when presenting a donation of €108,000 during Sunday’s fundraising event.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia subsequently urged the PL’s Naxxar committee to specify exactly how much of that amount of money was donated by Zammit Tabona and his business group.

Captain Morgan ships were used by the government to hold migrants in detention outside territorial waters at a daily price tag of €3,000 per ship. Three Captain Morgan vessels were commissioned, along with another one belonging to a different operator.

Indepedent candidate Arnold Cassola filed a complaint with the Electoral Commission over the donation, insisting this was a corrupt practice.

Captain Morgan said the reports were “misleading” as it outlined its version of events.

“The donation to the Partit Laburista was made by the Labour Party’s Naxxar committee, and the funds were collected from the residents of Naxxar and other donors. Those donors included Captain Morgan, but our donation of €3,000 — which was within the legal limit — constituted but a minuscule fraction of the total amount collected,” Captain Morgan said.