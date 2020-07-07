menu

One new COVID-19 case registered overnight

laura_calleja
7 July 2020, 12:37pm
by Laura Calleja

One new case of COVID-19 has been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

One more patient has recovered, with the total number of active cases standing at 11. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 653 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 930 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 103,324 tests having been carried out so far on the island. 

The Health Ministry said that the case was imported through a repatriated foreigner residing in Malta. 

